LONDON, March 2 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd CEO Charles Li refused to confirm, or deny on Wednesday that the London Metal Exchange (LME) had made an informal approach to buy the Baltic Exchange global shipping hub late last year.

Late last week, Reuters reported that following an informal approach from the LME, a range of other potential suitors had emerged including Singapore Exchange Ltd, who later confirmed their interest.

"We continue to explore a vareity of business opportunities, some of them involving a partnership, other involving building up new business," Li told reporters during a presentation for HKEX annual results.

"There might be others that involve potential acquisitions, but I not going to commenton any specific situations here."

(Reporting By Pratima Desai and Veronica Brown)