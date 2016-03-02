LONDON, March 2 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd CEO Charles Li refused to confirm, or deny on
Wednesday that the London Metal Exchange (LME) had made an
informal approach to buy the Baltic Exchange global shipping hub
late last year.
Late last week, Reuters reported that following an informal
approach from the LME, a range of other potential suitors had
emerged including Singapore Exchange Ltd, who later
confirmed their interest.
"We continue to explore a vareity of business opportunities,
some of them involving a partnership, other involving building
up new business," Li told reporters during a presentation for
HKEX annual results.
"There might be others that involve potential acquisitions,
but I not going to commenton any specific situations here."
(Reporting By Pratima Desai and Veronica Brown)