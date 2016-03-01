Wal-Mart in advance talks to acquire men's fashion retailer Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
March 1 Spain's Abengoa :
* Says has agreed to replace Executive Chairman Jose Dominguez Abascal with Antonio Fornieles Melero to facilitate debt restructuring agreement
* Says Joquin Fernandez de Pierola will be chief executive officer Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
BOSTON, April 14 The state of Rhode Island hired a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive as chief investment officer to oversee its $7.9 billion pension fund, the state's Treasurer said in an email on Friday.