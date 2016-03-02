(Corrects 2016 EBITDA target in last bullet to 1.19 billion - 1.29 billion crowns.)

March 2 Reuters) - Royal UNIBREW A/S :

* Reported on Tuesday Q4 net revenue of 1.42 billion Danish crowns ($206.8 million)(Reuters poll 1.41 billion crowns)

* Q4 pre-tax profit 147 million crowns (Reuters poll 129 million crowns)

* Proposes distribution of dividend of 7.2 crowns per share (Reuters poll 6.86 crowns per share)

* Says has decided to launch as soon as possible a share buy-back programme of 450 million crowns

* Sees 2016 net revenue of 6.15 billion - 6.40 billion crowns, EBITDA of 1.19 billion - 1.29 billion crowns, EBIT 885 million - 985 million crowns

