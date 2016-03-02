Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 Itway SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday its FY net profit of 25,000 euros ($27,155.00) versus loss of 525,000 euros a year ago
* FY revenue of 100.6 million euros versus 89.1 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order