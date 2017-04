March 2Unibail Rodamco SE :

* Announced on Tuesday the successful placement of a 500 million euro ($543.1 million) bond

* 10-yr bond will mature in March 2026

* Bond will offer a fixed coupon of 1.375 pct

* Offer was more than 6 times oversubscribed, the order book reaching over 3 billion euros in less than 2 hours

* Net proceeds from the bond will be used for general corporate purposes

