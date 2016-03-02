March 2 Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. :

* Said on Tuesday revenues in FY 2015 totaled $51.5 million, 4.8 pct lower than the $54.1 million generated in 2014

* New order booking in 2015 totaled $57.6 million representing an increase of 9 pct compared with order booking of $52.9 million in 2014

* Extra-ordinary dividend of $0.75 per share has been announced

* FY 2015 net income totaled $2.8 million, compared with $4.6 million in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)