March 2 Alm. Brand A/S :
* FY total income 7.58 billion Danish crowns ($1.10 billion) versus 7.64 billion crowns
year ago
* FY pre-tax profit continuing activities 652 million crowns versus 381 million crowns
year ago
* Says results for 2015 far exceeded the company's expectations
* Sees 2016 profit before tax of 500 million - 600 million crowns
* Sees group's forward-looking activities to generate pre-tax profit to tune of 575 million
- 650 million crowns
* Sees winding-up activities to report a loss of 50 million - 75 million crowns before tax
in 2016
* Recommends ordinary dividend of 1.50 crowns per share and extraordinary dividend of 1.50
crowns per share be paid
* Recommends that existing share buyback programme be increased by 100 million crowns to up
to 400 million crowns and extended until end-Feb. 2017
($1 = 6.8654 Danish crowns)
