MOSCOW, March 2 Etalon Group :

* Says the updated valuation shows the open market value of its portfolio remained stable, at 104.38 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) at the end of 2015, compared with valuation of 104.29 billion roubles a year earlier;

* Says looking ahead to 2016, is confident in its ability to increase new sales by over 20 percent compared with 2015.