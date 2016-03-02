BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics initiates formal regulatory engagement for U.S. market
* Cynata expects to receive FDA's written advice arising from pre-ind meeting by July 2017.
March 2 Amplifon SpA :
* Proposes dividend of 0.043 euro per share, in line with 2014
* FY revenue at 1.03 billion euros ($1.12 billion) versus 890.9 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit net of non recurring expenses at 52.8 million euros ($57.28 million), up 47.4 percent year on year
* For 2016 the company expects a favorable trend in revenues growth and profitability driven by solid organic growth
April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday increased its 2017 forecast for growth in procedures using its da Vinci surgical robots after reporting higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit, and its shares rose nearly 4 percent.