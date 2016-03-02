March 2 Amplifon SpA :

* Proposes dividend of 0.043 euro per share, in line with 2014

* FY revenue at 1.03 billion euros ($1.12 billion) versus 890.9 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit net of non recurring expenses at 52.8 million euros ($57.28 million), up 47.4 percent year on year

* For 2016 the company expects a favorable trend in revenues growth and profitability driven by solid organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)