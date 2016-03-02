BRIEF-Oracle buys Moat
* Oracle Corp - Moat will remain an independent platform within Oracle Data Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 2 Cisco Systems Inc
* Plans to buy Israel's Leaba Semiconductor for $320 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.