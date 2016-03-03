March 3 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Said on Wednesday that the boards of Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA (Hispania) and Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU had approved a merger project

* Under the terms of the agreement Hispania will absorb its wholly owned unit Hispania Real

* The project will be submitted to the shareholders for approval

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM14jxB]

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)