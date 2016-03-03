BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago
March 3 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the boards of Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA (Hispania) and Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU had approved a merger project
* Under the terms of the agreement Hispania will absorb its wholly owned unit Hispania Real
* The project will be submitted to the shareholders for approval
Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago