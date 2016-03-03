March 3 Komputronik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Komputronik Biznes sp. z o.o., signed a deal with PKO Bank Polski SA for sale and supply of materials for printing devices to offices of PKO Bank Polski SA in Poland

* The agreement signed for period of 48 months covers also installation of maintenance kits for printing devices, collection of waste materials and the provision of maintenance services for the equipment

* The estimated value of the deal in contracted period is 40.0 million zlotys ($10.1 million)

