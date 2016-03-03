UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Komputronik SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Komputronik Biznes sp. z o.o., signed a deal with PKO Bank Polski SA for sale and supply of materials for printing devices to offices of PKO Bank Polski SA in Poland
* The agreement signed for period of 48 months covers also installation of maintenance kits for printing devices, collection of waste materials and the provision of maintenance services for the equipment
* The estimated value of the deal in contracted period is 40.0 million zlotys ($10.1 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9747 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.