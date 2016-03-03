March 3 Capital Partners SA :

* Said on Wednesday that under the tender offer announced by Fortum Holding BV, sold all 2,754,325 shares held in Grupa DUON SA for total price of 10.6 million zlotys ($2.7 million)

* Finland's Fortum announced tender offer for all shares of Grupa DUON in Jan. and as a result is to take control of Polish utility

($1 = 3.9746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)