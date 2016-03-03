BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Wednesday that fund Joint Polish Investment Fund CV, controlled by its unit Adiuvo Management Sp. z o.o., signed an investment agreement with SPV pHase2 microtechnologies Inc, based in Delaware, US
* Under agreement, fund will invest in SPV up to 5.4 million zlotys ($1.4 million), of which 0.8 mln zlotys will be a non-refundable grant of Narodowe Centrum Badan i Rozwoju (National Center for Research and Development)
* Investment will be made via acquisition of 5.6 million series A shares in SPV, representing 23.35 pct stake
* SPV is engaged in innovative diagnostics technology project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9845 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: