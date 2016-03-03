BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Value8 NV :
* Said it acquires 100 pct of Biobeheer Groep shares
* Acquisition to be financed with own means Source text: bit.ly/1p0YIpF Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: