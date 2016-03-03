March 3 Torslanda Property Investment publ AB :

* H2 profit from property managemenet 12.8 million Swedish crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago

* H2 rental income 24.8 million crowns versus 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 8 crowns per share to be paid quarterly (2 crowns per share)

