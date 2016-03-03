BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Torslanda Property Investment publ AB :
* H2 profit from property managemenet 12.8 million Swedish crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago
* H2 rental income 24.8 million crowns versus 2.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 8 crowns per share to be paid quarterly (2 crowns per share)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: