March 4Starrag Group Holding AG :

* FY sales 364 million Swiss francs, in local currency -0.1 pct

* FY order intake down 18 pct to 333 million Swiss francs, in local currency down 11 pct

* FY net profit down 35 pct to 9.5 million Swiss francs, profit per share 2.78 Swiss francs

* Dividend payout of 1.20 Swiss francs per share, dividend payout ratio 43 pct

* FY 2016 sales in local currency are expected to be held around the level from 2015

* As for the operating margin in FY 2016, we expect to at least match the level reported in 2015

Source text - bit.ly/1Qwrvc6

