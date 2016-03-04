March 4 Fly.pl SA :

* Said on Thursday that following acquisition of series D shares of the company, DAMF Invest SA holds 30.02 percent stake (24,944,600 shares) in Fly.pl's increased capital

* DAMF INVEST is an affiliated unit of Damian Patrowicz and Mariusz Patrowicz

