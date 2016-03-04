Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 4 Fly.pl SA :
* Said on Thursday that following acquisition of series D shares of the company, DAMF Invest SA holds 30.02 percent stake (24,944,600 shares) in Fly.pl's increased capital
* DAMF INVEST is an affiliated unit of Damian Patrowicz and Mariusz Patrowicz
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order