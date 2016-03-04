March 4 Variant SA :

* Said on Thursday that Estater sp. z o.o. transferred 646,768 shares representing 11.24 percent stake in Variant in exchange for 78,801 shares in Qilin Compliance sp. z o.o. on Feb. 26

* After transaction, Estater sp. z o.o. does not own any shares in Variant

* Predicto sp. z o.o. transferred 937,337 shares representing 16.3 percent stake in Variant in exchange for 114,204 shares in Qilin Compliance sp. z o.o. on Feb. 26

* After transaction, Predicto sp. z o.o. does not own any shares in Variant

* Wieslaw Cholewa transferred 1,938,853 shares representing 33.71 percent stake in Variant in exchange for 236,227 shares in Qilin Compliance sp. z o.o.

* Leszek Kolodziej transferred 2,229,422 shares representing 38.76 percent stake in Variant in exchange for 271,630 shares in Qilin Compliance sp. z o.o.

* After transactions, Qilin Compliance sp. z o.o. holds in total 5,752,380 shares representing 100 percent stake in Variant

* Wieslaw Cholewa and Leszek Kolodziej to hold indirect stake in Variant, via Qilin Compliance

