March 4 Empik Media & Fashion SA (Empik)

* Penta Investments, Bookzz Holdings Limited, EMF Holding 2 BV, Marek Ondrejka, Krockella Limited, Krockella s.r.o. and EMF Holding 4 BV (shareholders) announced tender offer for 25,993,295 shares of Empik at 3.49 zlotys ($0.88) per share on Thursday informed intermediary in the tender, TRIGON Dom Maklerski SA

* 25,993,295 shares of Empik represent 24.6 percent stake

* The subscription runs from March 25 to April 25 and the company's shares will be acquired by Cyprus-registered Krockella Limited

* Shareholders plan to withdraw shares of Empik from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Source text bit.ly/21J9YIk

