May 30 Ruch Chorzow SA

* Said on Friday that AMG Silesia Sp. z o.o. acquired 3 million shares of Ruch Chorzow under the guarantee agreement

* AMG Silesia raised its stake in Ruch Chorzow to 35.01 percent from 23.10 percent

