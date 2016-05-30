May 30 Bolzoni SpA :
* Announced on Friday the provisional results of the
mandatory tender offer on Bolzoni shares by Hyster-Yale Capital
Holding Italy Srl (HY Italy), a wholly-owned unit of Hyster-Yale
Materials Handling Inc
* According to the provisional results, 8,154,203 shares
were tendered, corresponding to about 31.4 percent of Bolzoni
share capital, for the value of 35.1 million euros ($38.95
million)
* If the provisional results of the tender offer are
confirmed, HY Italy will own a total 93.8 percent stake in
Bolzoni
* Since at the end of the tender period HY Italy's stake in
Bolzoni is higher than 90 percent but lower than 95 percent, the
re-opening of the tender period will not take place
