May 30 Facephi Biometria SA :

* Said on Friday to propose a capital increase with no preemptive rights to compensate credits

* Full amount of the increase is 600,463 euros ($666,634), including 547,146 euros of share premium

* Plans to issue up to 1.3 million new shares at 0.04 euro nominal value each

