May 30 MolMed SpA :
* European Commission grants MolMed European marketing authorisation to Strimvelis
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved Strimvelis, an exvivo stem cell gene therapy to treat patients with ADA-SCID (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency due to Adenosine Deaminase deficiency)
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program