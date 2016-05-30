May 30 Pylon SA :

* Summarizes its GoGlobal.PL strategy and announces plans and objectives of international expansion in years 2016-2020

* Says verified acquisition strategy in the German market falling on the period of July-August 2016 with a possible extension of the activities for Q3 2016, taking into consideration current demand for Pylon Audio products from German partners

* That may contribute to the increase of sales in Q4 2016

* Implements orders submitted by partners from France, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey of total value of about $ 0.1 million

* Conducts advanced negotiations with partners from Romania, India, Ukraine, Cyprus and South Korea

* Under its 2016-2020 strategy plans to develop cooperation in the field of mass production of loudspeaker casing for external partners, selling the final products, among others, in the United States, Europe and Asian markets

