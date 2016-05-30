BRIEF-John Devaney reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Altisource Residential
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
May 30 Corporacion Financiera de Inversiones SA :
* Said on Friday completes capital increase, selling in the last round 257,316 shares
* Says sold 13.3 million shares in the offer and gathered 20 million soles ($6 million), of which 6.7 million soles amounts to share premium
Source text: bit.ly/1WUq9PI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.3493 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.