BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Kontigo Care AB :
* Q1 revenue 0.19 million Swedish crowns ($22,822.27) versus 0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 4.4 million crowns versus loss 3.8 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Uojl9y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3252 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program