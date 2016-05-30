BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Biomm SA :
* Announced on Friday a credit agreement with certain shareholders, for the total amount of 10.3 million Brazilian reais ($2.9 million)
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program