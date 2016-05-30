BRIEF-Intesa denies it is examining share swap offer for Generali
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali
May 30 Banco do Brasil SA :
* Announced on Friday that it approved own capital interest payment for Q2, totalling 383.6 million Brazilian reais ($106.3 million), corresponding to 0.1378 real per share
* Payment on June 30
* Record date on June 13
* Shares to be traded ex-interests as of June 14


($1 = 3.6098 Brazilian reais)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.