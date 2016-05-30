BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :
* Says has received a follow-up order for a minimum of eight motorized HoloMonitor M4 instruments, continuing the strong business performance in the Chinese market
* The total customer list price of the ordered instruments amounts to 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($336,227.29)
* The instruments will be delivered to PHI's Chinese distributor during the coming 12 months on a continuous basis
Source text: bit.ly/1WtImUw Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3277 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program