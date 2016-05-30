BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 BrainCool publ AB :
* Brain Cool and Schiller have reached an agreement to expand cooperation and launch The BrainCool System in Eastern Europe, on the following markets: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary Source text: bit.ly/1OY0eis
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program