BRIEF-Intesa denies it is examining share swap offer for Generali
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 30 AK Bars Bank :
* Q1 provision for loan impairment 6.46 billion roubles versus 5.83 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net interest income 1.19 billion roubles versus loss of 915.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 profit for the period 1.05 billion roubles versus loss of 6.18 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1PcgJNj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.