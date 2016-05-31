BRIEF-Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial REIT announces strategic review
May 31Gazprombank :
* Reported on Monday Q1 net interest income of 30.06 billion roubles ($456.86 million) versus 19.8 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 profit for the period of 8.73 billion roubles versus loss of 10.61 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 impairment of interest earning assets 6.51 billion roubles versus 31.92 billion roubles year ago
* Tier 1 ratio as at March 31 10.6 percent versus 10.2 percent as at Dec. 31, 2015
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Credit research provider Lucror Analytics has hired two new directors to cover Latin America, as demand for coverage of the region's high-yield sector increases.
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.