May 31 Okmetic Oyj :

* Said on Monday National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) Finland declared its tender offer for all shares and option rights in Okmetic unconditional

* NSIG extends the acceptance period until June 14

* Says based on preliminary information on acceptances received by May 27, shares tendered in tender offer represent about 92.53 pct of all shares and votes in Okmetic

