BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 31 Inversora Carso SA de CV :
* Said on Monday Control Empresarial de Capitales SA de CV, unit of Inversora Carso SA de CV, acquired 194,265 shares of Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA at 7.5867 euros ($8.5) per share, while awaiting approval for full takeover
($1 = 0.8984 euros) ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation

* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah