Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 31 COMPTA Equipamentos e Servicos de Informatica SA :
* Announced on Monday Q1 net loss of 19,600 euros ($21,810) versus profit of 1,200 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 369,200 euros, down 28.4 percent versus year ago
* Q1 turnover 8.5 million euros, up 16.6 percent versus year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Y0qyzD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)