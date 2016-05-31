May 31 Polmed SA :

* Said on Monday that it agreed on financial terms of agreements for the provision of health care services in 2016 signed with the Polish National Health Fund - Pomeranian Regional Branch in Gdansk, Poland

* The maximum remuneration for outpatient specialist care services in 2016 was set for 568,761 zlotys ($144,000)

* The maximum remuneration for dental treatment services in 2016 was set for 332,640 zlotys

* The maximum remuneration for outpatient diagnostic specialist care services in 2016 was set for 81,369 zlotys

($1 = 3.9492 zlotys)