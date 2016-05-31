BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Polmed SA :
* Said on Monday that it agreed on financial terms of agreements for the provision of health care services in 2016 signed with the Polish National Health Fund - Pomeranian Regional Branch in Gdansk, Poland
* The maximum remuneration for outpatient specialist care services in 2016 was set for 568,761 zlotys ($144,000)
* The maximum remuneration for dental treatment services in 2016 was set for 332,640 zlotys
* The maximum remuneration for outpatient diagnostic specialist care services in 2016 was set for 81,369 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9492 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: