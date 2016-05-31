BRIEF-Schwab reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
May 31 Soho Development SA :
* Reported on Monday its H1 net profit 18.6 million zlotys ($4.71 million) versus loss 8.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 revenue was 10.8 million zlotys versus 34.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9461 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage:
* Says Grammer has not addressed margin erosion (Adds further Hastor comments, background)