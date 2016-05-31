BRIEF-Repros announces new CEO
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 RLS Global AB :
* Agreement was signed with distributor Equivaa concerning market in the Middle East
* Distributor Equivaa represents primarily through selected partners five countries in the region: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
* The agreement is worth 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.01 million) in the period Q4 2016 - Q4 2017
* It is the intention of both parties that once the regulatory process is ready to send the first delivery, which is estimated to occur in Q4 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1sYNILi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3139 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents