* Pixel Holding SAS, a company owned by HLDI and HLDE, signs agreement to acquire a controling stake in Tessi from the Rebouah family

* The stake represents 54.1 pct of Tessi's capital and 53.8 pct of voting rights

* Transaction concluded at the price of 132.25 euros per share

* As a result of the acquisition, Pixel Holding will launch a public tender offer for outstanding Tessi shares

