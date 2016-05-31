Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 31 Tessi SA :
* Pixel Holding SAS, a company owned by HLDI and HLDE, signs agreement to acquire a controling stake in Tessi from the Rebouah family
* The stake represents 54.1 pct of Tessi's capital and 53.8 pct of voting rights
* Transaction concluded at the price of 132.25 euros per share
* As a result of the acquisition, Pixel Holding will launch a public tender offer for outstanding Tessi shares
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)