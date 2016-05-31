BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 31 Qazaq Banki :
* Says its annual general meeting approves no FY 2015 dividend
Source text: bit.ly/1VsUqUK
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Ditching the euro would not benefit any country in the currency bloc, and governments mostly have themselves to blame for their economic problems, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: