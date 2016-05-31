BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer prices $5.0 billion debt offering
* Intends to use net offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper
* Says offering consists of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.200% notes due 2018
* Says offering consists of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 1.450% notes due 2019
* Says offering includes $1. 15 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.950% notes due 2021
* Offering consists of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.400% notes due 2044
* Says offering includes $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.750% notes due 2026
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017