June 1 Lubelskie Zaklady Przemyslu Skorzanego Protektor SA :

* Said on Tuesday that in the projects of resolutions for the company's shareholders' general meeting proposed FY 2015 dividend payment of 4.6 million zlotys ($1.17 million) in total

* The company called general meeting of shareholders for June 27

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9460 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)