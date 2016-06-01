BRIEF-Savaria buys Premier Lifts for $3.5 mln
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Eurofins Scientific SE
* Announces the acquisition of Agro-Analyses SAS, an analytical service provider supporting the food retail and catering sectors in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chemtura announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with Lanxess
* Apivio Systems Inc recommends rejection of Nuri Telecom's unsolicited offer