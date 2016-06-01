UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Estoril Sol SGPS SA :
* Said on Tuesday Q1 net profit 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus 673,197 euros year ago
* Q1 gaming revenue 46.4 million euros versus 44.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 7.9 million euros versus 7.3 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/25zY8Cj
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources