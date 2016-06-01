BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance FY profit falls
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
(Corrects day of press release in first bullet to Tuesday.)
June 1 Value Management & Research AG :
* Said on Tuesday sells 100 percent shares of interinvest s.a.
* Sale of share takes effect on June 30, 2016
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price
* After completion of the transaction, VMR AG will only hold shares in 4 Free AG
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data and firm oil prices may buoy Saudi Arabia's stock market on Sunday, but a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar could dampen that market.
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage: