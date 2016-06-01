(Corrects day of press release in first bullet to Tuesday.)

June 1 Value Management & Research AG :

* Said on Tuesday sells 100 percent shares of interinvest s.a.

* Sale of share takes effect on June 30, 2016

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price

* After completion of the transaction, VMR AG will only hold shares in 4 Free AG

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [VMR1k.F ]

(Gdynia Newsroom)