June 1 Nanobiotix SA :

* Said on Tuesday it received a $1 million milestone payment from its Taiwan-based partner PharmaEngine.

* Payment from PharmaEngine has been triggered by the injection of the first patient undergoing treatment in Nanobiotix` Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) pivotal phase at a hospital in the Philippines

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)