* Said on Tuesday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) withdrew permit to continue brokerage activity for the company's unit, Aforti Securities, in the light of the breach of capital adequacy requirements by the company's arm

* KNF set the deadline for Aforti Securities to cease its brokerage activity for June 30

