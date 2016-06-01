(Adds CEO comments, detail)

June 1 Elekta AB

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.50 (0.50) per share for fiscal year 2015/16 and that dividend will be divided into two payments from now on

* Q4 EBITA, adjusted for non-recurring items and bad debt losses, amounted to SEK 785 million vs year-ago 739 million. Non-Recurring items was SEK -459 million (-1) and bad debt losses was SEK -43 million (-138)

* Q4 net order bookings increased 17 percent to SEK 4,520 million vs year-ago 3,856 million and increased 16 percent based on constant exchange rate

* Reuters poll: Elekta Q4 order bookings were seen at SEK 4,303 million, adjusted EBITA at SEK 905 million, dividend per share SEK 0.72

* Says to further reduce inventories, will undertake temporary reduced production and shipment volume, with a one-off negative revenue impact estimated at about SEK 500 million in first half of fiscal year 2016/17

* Says expects a weak result during first half of fiscal year 2016/17

* Says additional expected costs related to transformation are estimated to be approximately SEK 300 million and will be charged as a non-recurring item during fiscal 2016/17

* Says going forward Elekta will not provide a net sales outlook

* "The markets are more volatile than previously, especially emerging markets are harder to predict these days", Chief Executive Tomas Puusepp tells Reuters

* CEO says market in North America and China are stable and good. Russia, the Middle East and South America are harder to predict, but he also believe in these markets long term

* CEO says instead of sales outlook Elekta will be more specific in terms of market dynamics, including market shares which will be specified every six months beginning at Capital markets day on June 9

* Says targets for transformation program include reaching an EBIT margin of 20 percent in fiscal year 2017/18

* Says also includes to realize cost reductions of SEK 700 m with full effect from 2017/18

* Says by the end of fiscal year 2015/16 had realized cost savings of SEK 200 mln