Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 1 Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Announced on Tuesday Q1 net profit of 197,206 euros ($219,293) versus 161,425 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 2.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating revenue 25.5 million euros versus 30.7 million euros year ago
* Says that international sales represent 37 percent of Q1 revenue
* Says net debt 60.1 million euros at end of March versus 61.8 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1PiqucX
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)